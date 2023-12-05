BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two inmates are facing felony charges after police said they attempted to break out of the Blair County Prison in August.

Joseph Mazza, 30, and Jason Sanderlin, 23, were being housed in the same block where they allegedly collected items for their escape and broke out a window. Hollidaysburg Borough police were notified of the escape attempt on Aug. 12 at 10:33 p.m.

A corrections officer told police he got a call from the Windber Police Department about a possible escape that was to occur that evening. According to a criminal complaint, a woman contacted Windber police who said an inmate she visited told her there was going to be a “jailbreak.”

The prison was then put on lockdown as correction officers did security checks throughout the prison block. According to the complaint, as a corrections officer entered a dorm on the block, Sanderlin was seen putting toothpaste on a piece of cardboard lying on the windowsill next to a broken window.

When the officer told Sanderlin to stop, a cold breeze was felt coming from the window. Police noted in court documents Mazza was also inside the dorm at the time.

As officers searched the dorm, they said a broom with a broken handle was found underneath a bunk. A homemade rope with footholds made from prison-issued clothing was also found and confiscated.

During an investigation on Aug. 31, police spoke to an inmate in the block who claimed Mazza and Sanderlin were both involved in the planned escape. According to the complaint, the inmate said Mazza tried to get a steel rod that was loose in the shower room two weeks prior. He claimed Sanderlin was standing outside the room as a “lookout” for Mazza but they were unable to remove the rod.

The inmate claimed Mazza later asked him for a broom but the inmate did not give it to Mazza. Another inmate then gave Mazza the broom which was later seen being used by Sanderlin who was swinging it and hitting something with it, according to what the inmate told police.

To distract from the noise Sanderlin was making with the broom, everyone who was housed in the dorm was allegedly doing something to drown out the noise like throwing and banging a plastic cup. The inmate told police all the damage done in the dorm was done on the night of Aug. 12.

On Sept. 15, police spoke to the woman who called Widber police to report the escape. According to the affidavit, she was visiting an inmate on Aug. 12 who told her the inmates were going to escape. She claimed the inmates were planning to do this while people were leaving visits at the prison and they were going to hurt and/or kill them and steal their vehicle.

The inmate whom the woman visited was also questioned by police on Sept. 15. The inmate said there was a bad thunderstorm on the night of the attempted escape which was the perfect time for Mazza and Sanderlin to execute their plan.

According to the complaint, the inmate claimed Mazza and Sanderlin used the broom handle to remove glass blocks that were part of the dorm wall. This is when the inmate said he told the woman about the other inmates planning to break out during a visit the same day.

When officers went inside the dorm, the inmate said Sanderlin was trying to tape the window up with cardboard to cover the damage. Police noted in the affidavit the inmate said officers found unsharpened shanks along with the rope and broom handle.

As police spoke to the inmate, he claimed Mazza and Sanderlin asked him to be part of their escape days before Aug. 12. Their original plan was to allegedly tie up a correction officer and escape through a hatch in the ceiling to access the roof.

Mazza is charged with felony criminal conspiracy of escape, attempted escape, possession of an instrument of a crime and institutional vandalism. Identical charges are pending against Sanderlin.