BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were arrested and another was hospitalized after police were called to a Sheetz for a report of multiple overdoses in the store Sunday.

On Jan. 8 around 11:35 a.m., state police were called to the Sheetz on Business 220 in Bedford Township to help EMS with two men who had overdosed and a woman that looked like she was going to pass out.

Once troopers arrived, they said they learned that two men overdosed on suspected fentanyl and had to be revived using Narcan by EMS. A woman showed signs of recent drug use, though she did not overdose. Police also noted that there was no evidence that anyone involved had attempted to contact 911 or help administer Narcan. Instead, the employees are the ones who called 911 after they discovered a man had collapsed in the store.

The woman, 30-year-old Amanda Allison II, of Six Mile Run, and one of the men, 41-year-old Nathaniel Michael, of Duncansville, were both caught with suspected fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia, according to troopers. The second man, who is from Bedford, had to be taken to UPMC Bedford for further treatment.

All three were traveling together.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Allison and Michael were arrested and face six drug-related charges. Both have been locked up in Bedford County Prison after they each failed to post their $25,000 cash bail. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Jan. 18.