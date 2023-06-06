ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two kids were abandoned after a police chase in Altoona led to a crash and the dad running from the scene to avoid arrest.

Court documents show that Gino Saullo Jr., 31, is facing more than 30 charges, including multiple charges of child endangerment and recklessly endangering another person. The charges stem from a reported high-speed chase around 5 p.m. Monday, June 5.

According to the criminal complaint, Altoona police were driving on Plank Road when they saw a gold Ford Explorer — the driver was later identified as Saullo — pause at a red light before running it to turn onto Union Avenue, heading the direction of 6th Avenue.

Police activated their lights and siren but Saullo began to speed up, the complaint shows. After allegedly reaching speeds over 80 miles per hour and traveling down various side roads, the chase ended up back on Union Avenue. Police noted that Saullo ran the light at 6th Avenue and tried to run the red light at 7th Avenue. He was then hit by a Jeep in the intersection.

Documents show that Saullo then took off on foot and jumped the fence of a home on 8th Avenue before being tased and handcuffed. According to the arresting officer, Saullo asked for someone to check on the kids that he left behind in the Explorer.

According to the complaint, the two children were found in the Explorer, one in the front seat and the other in the back. Both were taken to UPMC Altoona after the older child complained of his head, stomach and leg hurting. It was later discovered the child had to undergo CT scans and tests.

Saullo later told police that he was taking his kids to the park and was on the way home when he saw the officer behind him. He allegedly admitted to having a felony warrant and that’s why he took off, citing he was on suboxone and didn’t want to get sick by going to jail.

The court documents also show that police spoke to the owner of the Explorer who said Saullo had a suspended license and they never gave him permission to use the vehicle. Police noted that in addition to the felony warrant through Blair County Sheriffs, Saullo also had a DUI suspension on his driver’s license.

Saullo was placed in Blair County Prison and his bail was set at $75,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14.