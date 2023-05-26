CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after they were accused of entering an impound lot in Clearfield to steal bags from a truck that was searched by police.

Chad Schwartz, 51, of Clearfield and Clint Addleman, 46, of Morrisdale, were accused by the owner of the impound lot of trespassing on his property on Feb. 12 to take back drugs and drug paraphernalia that were already seized by police during a search warrant.

According to a criminal complaint, Clearfield Regional police executed a search warrant on Schwartz’s truck after he fled a traffic stop and was not captured. The truck was impounded at a garage along Spruce Street in Clearfield where police said drugs were found inside the vehicle.

Chad Schwartz, 51, of Clearfield. Image provided by the Clearfield County Prison. Clint Addleman, 46, of Morrisdale. Images provided by the Clearfield County Prison.

During a follow-up investigation, police spoke to the owner of the garage who claimed he saw two individuals walking on Spruce Street near his business at 1 a.m.

The owner told officers the individuals walked to Witmer Street where he said they were looking at the impound lot where the truck was parked. Police noted in court documents the outdoor lot had fencing with barbed wire and barriers around it.

When the owner returned to the garage later that morning, he noticed items on the ground around the outside of the truck. According to the complaint, the items found outside the truck were inside the vehicle when police searched it.

Two bags were also missing from the truck and police noted one of the bags had drugs and drug-related items inside that were seized during the search warrant, according to the complaint.

On Feb. 24, police spoke to a state trooper who had spoken to Schwartz. During an interview, the trooper said Schwartz admitted to jumping over the fence at the impound lot and taking items from the truck. Schwartz said Addleman was a “lookout” when he broke into the truck.

Addleman was arrested on Wednesday, May 24 when he and two others were pulled over by police and found with fentanyl and drug-related items, according to the Clearfield Regional Police Department. He was arraigned on Thursday by District Judge Jerome Nevling who denied his bail due to being arraigned on two criminal complaints within two days.

Schwartz was also arraigned Thursday and taken to the Clearfield County Prison where he’s being held on $25,000 bail. He’s faced with six charges including felony burglary, criminal conspiracy and criminal trespass. Addleman faces five charges including conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal trespass.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31.