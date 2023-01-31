CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said two men were taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a rollover crash on I-80 in Lawrence Township.

On Jan. 29 around 3:38 p.m., a man in a Chevrolet Trax was heading west on I-80. Around mile marker 116, he went to merge into the left lane, lost control, and hit a Nissan Pathfinder that was already in the left lane, according to troopers.

The Trax went off the highway and rolled over multiple times.

The driver of the Trax and a passenger in the Pathfinder were both seriously injured and taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield hospital. The driver of the Pathfinder as well as two other passengers were uninjured.

State police, Lawrence Township Fire, Clearfield EMS and Cummings towing all helped clear the scene.