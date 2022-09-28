BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two teens were flown to the hospital after crashing their side-by-side utility vehicle into a tree.

The crash happened Sept. 24, around 4:45 p.m. when the two 14-year-old boys were riding side-by-side on Polish Mountain road in Monroe Township.

State police report that they lost control when the road changed from pavement to gravel. They then crashed into a tree, leaving the passenger trapped.

The driver was flown to PSU Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey. The passenger was pulled from the UTV and was flown to UPMC Altoona. Both reportedly have suspected major injuries.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Everett Fire, Bedford EMS, and Flintstone, MD EMS, Heath Net Aeromedical, and Stat Medevac all assisted at the scene.