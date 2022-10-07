CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two people are wanted by police as they were found to be in possession of meth, Cocaine, and Heroin in Clearfield.

On Thursday, Oct. 6 officers conducted a traffic stop near Clearfield Mall at 1:58 a.m. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers suspected that drugs were in the vehicle. Amber Johnson, 38, was driving the vehicle, and Jordan Lance, 38 was the passenger, according to court documents.

The two reportedly did not consent to have their vehicle searched and were released from the scene. However, officers had the vehicle towed before obtaining a search warrant.

During the search of the vehicle officers located approximately 3.5 ounces of suspected Crystal Meth, 2.8 ounces of suspected Cocaine, 4.11 ounces of suspected Heroin, and another 1.77 grams of an unknown substance.

Officers also found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle including scales and mobile phones.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Warrants for Johnson and Lance have been obtained under the constituents of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other related charges.