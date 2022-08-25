SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people of Stoystown were arrested after allegedly stealing a dog from a barn to sell on Facebook, state police reported.

Troopers said that 21-year-old Mya Shomody took the Australian Shephard – Blue Merle named Jackson from a farm on Plank Road in Quemahoning Township on Aug. 11, according to chargs filed. It’s reported that she drove an SUV down a private dirt road to the farm, unleashed the dog from inside a barn, put the dog in the vehicle, and then drove off.

Bruston Shaffer, 27, reportedly put an ad on Facebook to try and sell the dog which is valued at $2,000, posting that he stole it from a relative.

On Aug. 24, state troopers filed a criminal complaint with charges of burglary, theft, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property. Arrest warrants for both suspects were issued by Judge Mankamyer.

On Aug. 25, the pair was found and arraigned on their charges. Both were placed on an unsecured bail of $20,000.

A preliminary hearing for the duo is slated for Aug. 31.