CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT again announced there will be more windmill superloads making their way through Clearfield County Thursday, causing lengthy delays for drivers.

On Oct. 13, a tower section will depart from Falls Creek at 9 a.m., according to a news release. PennDOT expects it to pass through Clearfield around 10 a.m. It will not feature the wrong-way maneuver involving the Clearfield Bypass (Route 879) and will proceed directly to Route 153.

A nacelle section will depart from Falls Creek at 1 p.m. PennDOT expects it to pass through Clearfield around 2 p.m. The nacelle section will feature the wrong-way maneuver involving Route 879 and Route 322 near the Clearfield Mall.

Route details for Thursday are as follows:

Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

Route 879 south to Route 322

Route 322 back to Route 879

Route 879 to Route 153

Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

PennDOT said the transport of all the parts will take another month. Movements will happen during daylight hours and are weather dependent. Haulers can travel at posted speed limits except for turning maneuvers.

PennDOT will continue to send updates on more permits that are issued and more movements that are scheduled. Private escorts will accompany each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for drivers.

Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC of Bernville, Pennsylvania, and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, are the haulers. Pennsylvania State Police will help facilitate wrong-way movements.

PennDOT urges drivers to stay alert for this slow-moving operation and to anticipate traffic stops—especially during “wrong way” maneuvers. Travel delays could be lengthy.