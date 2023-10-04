BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two women are facing felony charges after multiple drugs were found in a Duncanville apartment.

Amanda Kozemchak, 25, of Altoona, and Shannon Brubaker, 40, of Duncansville, were arrested after a parole officer found drugs and drug-related items inside the apartment along 3rd Avenue.

The parole officer initially went to the apartment on Tuesday, Oct. 3 to check on Brubaker who was under supervision. When the officer knocked on the apartment door, an elderly man answered and invited the officer inside.

According to a criminal complaint, Kozemchak and Brubaker quickly exited a bedroom when the officer entered. This is when the officer noted seeing drug-related items inside the bedroom such as a clear stamped bag of heroin on a bed and staws with white power residue.

The officer also picked up a backpack that was on the bed and allegedly found inside a cardboard box filled with multiple unused wax packets and multiple bundles of heroin. The parole officer then requested Duncansville police to respond to the apartment.

Kozemchak and Brubaker were then arrested and searched by police. According to the complaint, $1,410 in cash was found on Kozemchak along with several full bags of suspected heroin and empty wax packets. Brubaker was allegedly found with a clear plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine.

When police asked the women if there was anything else inside the apartment, they said there were approximately three bundles of heroin, according to court documents. Brubaker allegedly told officers that anything found in the residence was Kozemchak’s.

After the women were taken to the Duncansville Police Department, Brubaker was taken to the hospital after she claimed she was possibly overdosing because she allegedly ate heroin while at the apartment.

According to police, an officer noticed Kozemchak had a blue item in her mouth that appeared to be a packet of heroin. When she was confronted about what was in her mouth, she allegedly swallowed it and later admitted it was an empty packet of heroin and she did not want to get in trouble if she spit it out.

A search warrant was executed at the apartment where 174 packets of heroin, two grams of cocaine, 11 plastic containers of crack cocaine, two suboxone strips, multiple pills, packaging materials, a digital scale, pipes and hypodermic needles were seized.

Both women were taken to the Blair County Prison where they’re being held on $50,000 bail each. They’re facing three felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.