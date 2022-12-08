CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they allegedly gave two women drugs that killed them.

Spring Township Police announced Thursday that Jonathan Baird and Timothy King have been arrested and charged in two women’s deaths that resulted from overdoses.

Jonathan Baird Timothy King

On March 23, police were sent to a home in Spring Township for two women (33 and 59 years old) suffering from cardiac arrest. Officers performed CPR and provided multiple doses of NARCAN however were unable to save either of the women. Both women were determined to have suffered an overdose of drugs.

Police have charged both men with two counts of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance.

Baird is currently lodged in Centre County Correctional Facility while King is awaiting extradition from Westmoreland County.