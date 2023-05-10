STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Calling all book lovers! The American Association of University Women (AAUW) will be holding its 61st annual Used Book Sale this weekend in State College.

The massive sale will be taking place at Penn State Snider Ag Arena at 800 East Park Avenue in State College from Saturday, May 13 through Tuesday, May 16. An estimated 200,000 books are expected to be on sale making it the largest event of its kind on the East Coast.

The books offered at the sale are donated by local community members and AAUW members and volunteers helped sort and process all the books ten months prior to the event.

AAUW Used Book Sale Photo Credit: Carolyn Donaldson

Each book is priced to sell and sorted into 30 different categories such as children’s books, fiction, literature, biography, art, sports, hobbies, history, mysteries and more.

Sale Hours:

Saturday, May 13: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 14: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, May 15: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The AAUW will have special deals on books for the last two days of the sale. On Monday, May 15, shoppers can get half off the price of books and Tuesday, May 16 is Bag Day, when a bag of books can be purchased for $8.

Due to Penn State regulations, only 450 people will be allowed in the arena at a time. Cash and credit cards will be accepted and parking is free.

Last year, AAUW State College was awarded 20 local grants totaling $50,000 to groups that reflect help AAUW’s mission to advance equity for women and girls.

More information about the used book sale can be found at the AAUW State College website.