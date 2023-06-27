BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Powerball ticket worth $200,000 was sold at an Altoona Sheetz for the Monday, June 26 drawing.

The Powerball ticket, with Power Play, was sold at “Super” Sheetz on Pleasant Valley Blvd. Without the $1 Power Play, the ticket would only be worth $50,000.

The ticket matched four white balls drawn and the red Powerball.

Winning Numbers:

White balls: 06 28 39 43 54

Powerball: 12

Power Play: 04

While the winner won’t be known until they come forward to claim their winnings, “Super” Sheetz will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.



The Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $462 million, or $242 million cash, for the next drawing Wednesday, June 28.