CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – New funding from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency will help low-income homeowners in Centre County.

State Representative Scott Conklin (D-Centre) announced that $210,000 will go towards helping residents stay safer, manage energy costs and provide education and mitigation services for landlords and tenants.

“For low-income residents, housing stability includes having the resources to maintain safe premises and afford heating and other home-related costs,” Conklin said. “Securing this funding will help ensure residents have the resources they need to make critical safety repairs, an understanding of how to lower their energy bills, and the counseling and services that can help them on the path to homeownership.”

The funding includes:

$100,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County, Inc. for a Home Repairs program that will help residents in need make critical repairs that can affect health and safety.

$55,000 to the HOME Foundation’s Energy Case Management Program, which will help low- to moderate-income households reduce their energy cost burdens.

$30,000 to the Centre County Government`s Housing Navigation Program for landlord outreach and education, tenant education and advocacy, support to county and provider caseworkers, housing search assistance, and landlord/tenant mitigation services.

$25,000 to the HOME Foundation for services that can lead to housing stability and help participants reach their long-term housing goals.

The funding awarded by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency includes home repair assistance, energy counseling and other programs to help homeowners, prospective homeowners and landlords and tenants.