CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the suspect(s) that reportedly damaged a $200,000 wood chipper from a logging contractor.

Sometime between Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 11:29 a.m., an unknown person(s) damaged A.M. Logging’s wood chipper, state police announced Friday. The equipment was located at the 10400 block of Caledonia Pike in Girard Township.

Details are limited in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police in Clearfield at 814-857-3800.