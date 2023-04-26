ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and a woman accused of a double homicide in 2020 are expected to be put on trial later this year.

According to court documents, jury selection for the trial against Isiah Payne, 34, and Onya Lewis, 34, is slated to begin on July 24. A trial date has yet to be provided to WTAJ.

Payne was accused of shooting and killing Natalie Washington, 52, and Mikal Jackson Stevenson, 28, on May 28, 2020, at a home along the 2600 block of Beale Avenue. Police believe the shooting occurred between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Isiah Payne, 34. Onya Lewis, 34.

According to police, Payne and Lewis were selling crack cocaine for Stevenson out of Washington’s home.

People allegedly started complaining to Washington that Payne was giving them crushed-up pills instead of crack cocaine.

During an arranged meeting with Stevenson, Payne claimed he thought he was being set up and decided to shoot Stevenson. According to police, Payne said it was Stevenson’s life or his. Washington was killed after Stevenson.

Payne then robbed them of drugs and money before he and Lewis fled to Philadelphia and eventually Georgia. The two were later found during a traffic stop in Delaware.

Payne is facing two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and prohibited possession of a firearm. Lewis is charged with charged second-degree murder along with aggravated assault, tampering evidence and robbery.