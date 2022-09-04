CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The fourth annual Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival is just days away with tons of fun scheduled for the whole family.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 10, running through the 11th, and is being hosted by the Laurel Highlands Historical Village. The festival takes place at Duman Lake Park in Ebensburg with the festival starting at 9:30 a.m.

There will be tons of outdoor events and activities for visitors of all ages as well as tons of non-profit groups in attendance. Pennsylvania State Police will also be there showcasing some of their equipment. Last year over 3,000 people attended the event.

Below is the schedule for the whole festival:

SATURDAY SEPT. 10

EVENT TIME Opening Ceremony 9:30 a.m. Veteran’s Recognition 10 a.m. Judged Antique Car Show 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Simple Gifts 1 – 3 p.m. The Oldies Band 12 – 3 p.m. Basket Party Winners are drawn at 7 p.m. The Boomers 4 – 7 p.m.

SUNDAY SEPT. 11

EVENT TIME Full Kilt 12 – 2 p.m. Dan Stonerook 3 – 5 p.m.

Additionally, there are multiple events happening both days listed below:

Civil War Reenactors

Barony of St. Swithin’s Bog

Paranormal Presentations

Food & Craft Vendors

Egyptian Dance

Magician

Donations of food, hygiene products and paper goods will also be accepted for veterans in need.