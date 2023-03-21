(WTAJ) — Fishermen have the chance to win big starting April 1 during the annual “Big Fish Contest” from the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

From April 1 through June 30, everyone is invited to enter photos of their catch from Cameron, Clarion, Forest, Elk and Jefferson counties by using the online submission form at VisitPAGO.com/BigFish. Everyone who submits a photo during one of the three contest months will have a chance to win prizes each month.

Monthly winners will be determined by online voting. Two grand-prize winners will be selected randomly from all entries received during the contest period. Those lucky grand-prize winners will earn one of two trips: a fully guided half-day smallmouth bass fly-fishing float trip for two in 2024 with Keystone Predator Outfitters or a fully guided half-day trout fishing float trip for two in 2024 with Brown Trout Addiction.

Each month, everyone who submits a photo will have a chance to win prizes from these sponsors:

Benezette Hotel — Benezette

Clarion River Brewing Company — Clarion

Cooksburg Café — Cook Forest

Creekside Sports Bar — Emporium

Dan Smith’s Candies — Brookville, Clarion and Ridgway

Devil’s BBQ — Brookville

Double Diamond Deer Ranch — Cook Forest

Driftwood Saloon & Grill — Driftwood

Elk Country Visitor Center — Benezette

Jim’s Sports Center — Clearfield

Lakeview Store — Sinnemahoning

Lazy River Canoe Rental — Ridgway

Pale Whale Canoe Fleet — Cook Forest

Weather Discovery Center — Punxsutawney

The Bugling Bull — Benezette

The Sub Hub — Reynoldsville

Red River Roadhouse — Clarion

Zack’s Farm to Table — New Bethlehem

For more information, such as examples of previous entries, head to the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau’s website.