CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Kids ages 12 to 15 interested in police work or another related area can now sign up to participate in the free 2023 camp cadet program.

Boys and girls within the age bracket living or going to school in Cambria County can now submit their applications for the summer camp cadet program held at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson. The camp is staffed by Pennsylvania State Police troopers and other volunteers who will introduce kids to the diverse criminal justice system and establish an early, positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

Applications can be found online until May 31. After submitting the application, children will schedule a time for an oral interview. Interviews will be held Saturday, June 3, starting at 9 a.m.

The camp takes place from Sunday, July 30, through Saturday, Aug. 5. Every day, cadets can expect the following:

Each day begins with reveille (a signal to get up in the morning) at 6 a.m. followed by bunk inspections

Daily physical training will take place following inspections

Platoons will march in formation to and from daily activities

Cadets will participate in a wide variety of instructional sessions and learn about the use of police radar, fingerprinting, forensic photography, drug prevention as well as state police, municipal police and military personnel

Cadets will be provided three square meals per day as well as drinks and a snack

There will be sports and recreation activities planned throughout the week when time permits

The day will end in retreat formation with lights out at 10 p.m.

The program is free of charge. The only costs are for items that the children will be required to bring with them, which include:

Soap/shampoo

Toothpaste/toothbrush

Brush/comb

Deodorant

Three bath towels and three washcloths

Seven to 14 pairs of underwear (enough for daily change)

Seven to 14 Pairs of ankle high WHITE socks

Four pairs of BLACK, mid-thigh, mesh style shorts (no stripes, no logos, no holes – elastic waistband with drawstring to tighten)

Seven plain WHITE crewneck t-shirts (no “V” necks)

Two pairs of athletic shoes (no dress shoes)

One safety razor for females

Hairbands for females with hair long enough to be pulled up

Females – WHITE sports bras (no colored ones)

MESH laundry bag for soiled linens (no garbage bags)

One pillow

Pajamas

One plain GRAY crewneck sweatshirt

One pair of plain GRAY sweatpants (no logos)

One pair of shower shoes (can be flip flops)

One over-the-shoulder bookbag/backpack

A fitted mouth guard for boxing

Sunscreen

Any medications that will be required throughout the week should be placed in a ziplock bag, and each medication should be marked with the cadet’s name

CAMP CADET WILL PROVIDE BED LINENS (sheets, blankets, pillowcases)

A list of items kids cannot bring can be found online. Most notably, cell phones, iPods or other electronic devices are not permitted.

The camp cadet program is NOT a “boot camp” and is not a solution for discipline. More information can be found at cambriacountycampcadet.org.