CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2023 Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show is getting set to kick off at the Clearfield County fairgrounds.

Starting on Friday, March 17th the events will go on until Sunday, the 19th. Throughout the three days, there will be many different events and vendors across the fairgrounds for everyone to enjoy.

At the event, $10,000 worth of door prizes will be given away including the grand prize from Carns Powersport, which is a 2023 Arctic Cat Alterra 450. This is a mid-sized ATV that is built with a light and agile frame, as well as a 443cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled EFI engine that provides enough power for riders at any level.

All participants will receive a free door prize entry with paid admission. The main prize drawing will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 and anyone 12 and under is free.

Some of the featured events include a concealed carry seminar from Clearfield County Sheriff Mike Churner, Chief Deputy Rob Thomas, and District Attorney Ryan Sayers. There will also be an appearance from Tim Andrus an experienced hunter that was featured on several outdoor networks including The Outdoor Channel and The Sportsman Channel.

For a full list of events you check out the Central Pa Outdoor & Sports Show website.

There are also several events and activities for kids. At 4 p.m. on Friday, the first 40 kids aged 5-8 will receive a certificate for a free Spincast Fishing Outfit from Jim’s Sports Center. There will be a small pond for kids to fish as well as a hunter’s safety course.

One of the vendors this year is Carns Powersports out of Clearfield. For them this event is not just a way to sell products. It’s also a way to get to know the community.

“What’s really great about that is that we’ve got a community and we support the local community and many of these vendors and gives them an opportunity for a one place for the public to come in and go from fishing to trapping to outdoor adventures and hunting shows.” Jeffrey Carns CEO of Carns Equipment, Mountain Extreme, and The Family of Dealerships said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

They have many products to sell and showcase at the event this year and it provides a little something for everyone.

“Not only on road but off-road, so we’ve motorcycles we’ve got side-by-sides we have ATVs we’ve got power equipment so what we bring to the show covers a broad range of consumers and needs and wants and funds and things to do outside,” Carns said.