CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 36-hour online fundraiser, Centre Gives, is kicking off on May 10.

The event, organized through the Centre Foundation, supports the work of local non-profits serving Centre County.

Since 2012, the fundraiser has raised more than $14,000,000 dollars. This year’s event will run from 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

Organizers say over 200 non-profit organizations will be participating this year. The Centre Foundation hopes to raise over $2,000,000, a goal they have hit each year since 2020.

“We hope everyone will turn out for both the giving day and Centre Gives Fest,” Community Impact Director Rachael Hartman said. “What we’re most looking forward to is just seeing how the community comes together year after year to make this a really special and impactful event for our nonprofits.”

Organizers are bringing back the end-of-fundraising celebration, Centre Gives Fest, again this year. The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte.