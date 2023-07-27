CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 162nd Clearfield County Fair will soon be in full swing and it will be packed full of entertainment and events.

The fair begins on Sunday, July 30 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 5. Those attending the fair could save money this year with a big change. Clearfield County Fair Manager Greg Hallstorm said they dropped admission prices.

“Big thing is we dropped our admission price to just $5 to get in, does not include the rides. You go down to the carnival and purchase a separate armband there,” Hallstorm said.

The fair will run daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Grandstand Entertainment

The biggest attractions at this year’s fair are the headlining performances by Tesla, Granger Smith, Cooper Allan and Ted Nugent.

Here’s the line-up for grandstands:

Tesla: Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m.

Truck & Tractor Pull: Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

Granger Smith & Cooper Alan: Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.

KOI Drag Racing: Saturday, Aug. 5 at 12 p.m.

Ted Nugent: Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.

There are several other activities most fairgoers have come to expect such as harness racing, the fair queen competition, petting zoos, daredevil stunt shows, rides, games and vendors.

Free Grove Stage

The fair will feature a free Grove Stage with several acts and performances including DJ Super Stew, Michael Griffin Escape Artist and music by The More Brothers and Brianna Blankenship.

Expo II Plaza

If you are looking for entertainment, the Expo II Plaza has got you covered. The Uria Family will perform a daredevil stunt show, The Wall of Death will come to town and there will be Goat Island Petting Zoo.

Harness Racing

Harness Racing will take place Sunday through Wednesday with post time at 1 p.m. except on Tuesday. The special night-time race will be held on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

The fair will also name the 2023 Clearfield County Fair Queen, with the winner taking home $500!

For a complete list of events happening at the 2023 Clearfield County Fair, visit their website. Click here to buy tickets.