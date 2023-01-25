CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend the Clearfield YMCA will be hosting its annual Winterfest, and with it comes a lot of frozen fun!

This weekend on Saturday, Jan. 28th, and Sunday, Jan. 29th at the Parker Dam State Park, the YMCA will kick off the 2023 Winterfest.

Starting at 9 a.m. events will be held throughout the day to celebrate the season. The YMCA will have food and drinks available from the Beach House beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Noon on Sunday. Many activities are snow and ice dependent.

Check out a full list below:

Saturday, Jan. 28

9 a.m. food concession opens

10 a.m. Freeze Your Gizzard 5K

10:30 Learn to ice skate

12: Conrhole tournament

12:30 p.m. Cross-country ski basics

1:30 p.m. Six sides of snow

3 p.m Snow sculpture judging

3:30 p.m. Winterpaws dog show

Sunday, Jan. 29

11 a.m. Food concession opens

12: Historic ice harvesting

12:30 p.m. Ice fishing basics

1 p.m. Kids snow box derby

2 p.m. Frozen salami sling

2:30 p.m. Ice rescue demonstration

3 p.m. “Almost” naked mile as well as snow sculpture judging

4 p.m. Polar bear swim

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Registration is required for the Freeze Your Gizzard 5k and it ends on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 11:59 p.m. You can sign up here.

You’ll also need to register if you’re interested in doing the Polar Bear Swim. A minimum $25 donation is required to participate. All plungers will receive a t-shirt and those that raise $100 will receive a polar bear towel. Anyone who raises more than $250 will get a polar bear sweatshirt.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

All proceeds from the swim will go towards providing Y memberships for kids. Stop by the YMCA’s front desk or email Brian at brianmcdonaldymca@gmail.com to get a pledge form!

For more information, you can call the Clearfield YMCA at 814-765-5521.