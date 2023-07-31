ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2023 Elk County Fair is right around the corner and is packed full of festivities for all to enjoy.

The fair begins on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 12 at the fairgrounds along Dietz Road in Kersey. The five-day festival will have carnival rides, musical entertainment and events at the track.

Here’s a look at each day’s main events:

Tuesday, Aug. 8:

Senior Citizen Night will feature musical entertainment by Scott Allegretto performing music by Elvis at 7 p.m. Fireworks will end the night at 9:30 p.m.

This is the opening day for the fair beginning at 4 p.m. A main attraction at this year’s fair is Charlie the Jester with magic shows each night. The Miniature Horse Prix will also take place at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9:

Family Fun Night will feature the Stagecoach Outriders at the 4H Horse Ring at 7 p.m. which will be preceded by the Pallet Upcycling Judging and New Dessert Judging at 6:30 p.m.

This day will also have a Rock N Roll Pet show along with a beautiful baby contest and cutest pet contest.

Thursday, Aug. 10:

Veteran Night will feature the Keystone Mini Rod tractor pulls at 7 p.m. The PSACF chocolate cake judging will take place at 6:30 p.m. along with hay bale tossing.

Friday, Aug. 11:

Friday night will feature music by Midnight Revival at 6 p.m. with a blue ribbon apple pie contest at 6:30 p.m.

The day will also have a mud bog event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Open Game Show will begin at 4 p.m. with horses and riders performing various acts such as pole bending, zig-zag, cut back, turn & burn and more.

Saturday, Aug. 12:

The final day of the fair will go out with a demolition derby at 7 p.m. There will be music by Grace Notes Studio Recording Artists from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Night Train starting at 6 p.m.

Angel food cake judging will take place before the demo derby at 6:30 p.m.

A full schedule of events at the Elk County Fair can be found on their website.