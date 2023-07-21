The largest elk celebration in the northeast region, Elk County’s Elk Expo returns on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The largest elk celebration in the northeast is gearing up for it’s annual festival in Elk County.

The Elk Expo is held annually on the grounds of the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette. From Saturday, July 29 to Sunday, July 30, The visitor center in coordination with the Keystone Elk Country Alliance will feature exhibits, seminars, antler scoring experts, a presentation by Pennsylvania Game Commission Elk Biologist Jeremy Banfield and elk calling contests.

Over 100 vendors are expected at the family friendly event including food and souvenirs. There will be musical acts on both days with performances by Nick Forsyth and The Wrangler Band on Saturday; Brianna Blankenship and Danny Haynes on Sunday.

The Keystone Elk Country Alliance will also hold an elk tag raffle offering attendees a chance to win the 10th Annual Conservation Elk Tag package. The winner of the tag will receive a hunting package. Tickets can be purchased here.

Parking for the expo is free but there is a $5 fee for the shuttle service. The shuttle transports guests from the parking areas to the expo. No pets are allowed at the visitor center property.

More information about the Elk Expo can be found on elkexpo.com.