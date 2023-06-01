ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s one of the best times of the year — Summertime means warm weather, the outdoors, camping, beaches, lakes, vacations and of course, festivals and fairs!
With rides, games, fair food and even musical performances, most fairs have a little something for everyone. From the thrill seeker to the foodie, county fairs tend to top a lot of people’s summer “to-do” lists.
We’re compiling a list of fairs and festivals around Central Pennsylvania that you might like to check out.
Did you know? Elvis Presley once lost a talent show at a local fair. A lot they knew, huh?
If you have a festival you’d like to add to the list, email digitalnews@wtajtv.com.
Bedford County
2023 Classic Weekend – July 6 – 9 in Alum Bank
Bedford County Fair – July 22 – 29 in Bedford
Blair County
Williamsburg Community Farm Show – August 20 – 26 in Williamsburg
Hollidaysburg Community Fair – September 18 – 21 in Hollidaysburg
Cambria County
Thunder in the Valley – June 22 – 25 in Johnstown
American Legion County Fair – September 3 – 9 in Ebensburg
Cameron County
Cameron County Fair – August 6 – 12 in Emporium
Centre County
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts – July 13 -16 in State College
People’s Choice Festival of PA Arts & Crafts – July 13 -16 in Centre Hall
40th Annual Bellefonte Arts & Craft Fair – August 4 – 5 in Bellefonte
Centre County Grange Fair – August 18 – 26 in Centre Hall
Clearfield County
Central PA Mountains Food & Music Fest – June 9 – 10 in Clearfield
Clearfield County Fair – July 30 – August 5 in Clearfield
Harmony Grange Fair – September 19 – 23 in Westover
Elk County
Elk County Fair – August 8 – 12 in Kersey
Huntingdon County
Huntingdon County Fair – August 6 – 12 in Huntingdon
Jefferson County
Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair – June 18 – 24 in Sykesville
Jefferson County Fair – July 16 – 22 in Brookville
Somerset County
Maple City Tractor Show – July 21 -23 in Meyersdale
21st Annual Stoystown Lions Antique Tractor Festival – August 3 – 6 in Stoystown
Somerset County Fair – August 17 – 26 in Meyersdale
More regional fairs
Philly Balloon and Music Fest – July 2 – 3 in Glenmoore (Chester County)
Lycoming County Fair – July 12 – 22 in Hughesville
Picklesburg – July 21 – 23 in Pittsburgh
Fulton County Fair – July 30 – August 5 in McConnellsburg
Indiana County Fair – August 27 – September 2 in Indiana
