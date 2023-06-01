ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s one of the best times of the year — Summertime means warm weather, the outdoors, camping, beaches, lakes, vacations and of course, festivals and fairs!

With rides, games, fair food and even musical performances, most fairs have a little something for everyone. From the thrill seeker to the foodie, county fairs tend to top a lot of people’s summer “to-do” lists.

We’re compiling a list of fairs and festivals around Central Pennsylvania that you might like to check out.

Did you know? Elvis Presley once lost a talent show at a local fair. A lot they knew, huh?

If you have a festival you’d like to add to the list, email digitalnews@wtajtv.com.

Bedford County

2023 Classic Weekend – July 6 – 9 in Alum Bank

Bedford County Fair – July 22 – 29 in Bedford

Blair County

Williamsburg Community Farm Show – August 20 – 26 in Williamsburg

Hollidaysburg Community Fair – September 18 – 21 in Hollidaysburg

Cambria County

Thunder in the Valley – June 22 – 25 in Johnstown

American Legion County Fair – September 3 – 9 in Ebensburg

Cameron County

Cameron County Fair – August 6 – 12 in Emporium

Centre County

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts – July 13 -16 in State College

People’s Choice Festival of PA Arts & Crafts – July 13 -16 in Centre Hall

40th Annual Bellefonte Arts & Craft Fair – August 4 – 5 in Bellefonte

Centre County Grange Fair – August 18 – 26 in Centre Hall

Clearfield County

Central PA Mountains Food & Music Fest – June 9 – 10 in Clearfield

Clearfield County Fair – July 30 – August 5 in Clearfield

Harmony Grange Fair – September 19 – 23 in Westover

Elk County

Elk County Fair – August 8 – 12 in Kersey

Huntingdon County

Huntingdon County Fair – August 6 – 12 in Huntingdon

Jefferson County

Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair – June 18 – 24 in Sykesville

Jefferson County Fair – July 16 – 22 in Brookville

Somerset County

Maple City Tractor Show – July 21 -23 in Meyersdale

21st Annual Stoystown Lions Antique Tractor Festival – August 3 – 6 in Stoystown

Somerset County Fair – August 17 – 26 in Meyersdale

More regional fairs

Philly Balloon and Music Fest – July 2 – 3 in Glenmoore (Chester County)

Lycoming County Fair – July 12 – 22 in Hughesville

Picklesburg – July 21 – 23 in Pittsburgh

Fulton County Fair – July 30 – August 5 in McConnellsburg

Indiana County Fair – August 27 – September 2 in Indiana

