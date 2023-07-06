ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — HoopsFest 2023 confirmed that former NBA player Johnny Moore and Newsboys lead vocalist John James will speak at its 21st annual three-on-three tournament on Saturday, July 22.

The former Spurs point guard played for the University of Texas before joining the NBA for ten years, but his basketball career actually started off at Altoona Area High School.

Since Moore joined the Spurs Community Relations team in 1993, he has worked with community outreach programs like HoopsFest to support youth in San Antonio and beyond, according to event organizers.

He currently serves as a special education teacher in the Judson Independent School District in Texas and is also a coach and managing partner of the Alamo City All-Stars of the American Basketball Association.

As an extension of the tournament, Moore will also host a basketball camp from July 24-26 for children ages six through twelve at the Donald E. Witherspoon Memorial Basketball Court in Altoona.

According to event organizers, the camp will cost $25 for each child, and each entry will receive a t-shirt. Scholarships are available to cover the fee, and registration is available on the HoopsFest website.

John James, an original member of the Christian rock band Newsboys, will also speak at the event. He was the group’s lead vocalist from 1985 to 1997, and he is currently a preacher in Australia.

According to a release sent out by organizers, the event will also feature over 30 vendors with food and other activities for those in attendance.

HoopsFest is the largest outdoor three-on-three basketball tournament in Pennsylvania, and it’s held yearly on the fourth Saturday of July, serving as a fundraiser for the Joshua House youth service organization.

This year, proceeds from the event will go to benefit both Joshua Tree and the Arrows Christian Academy in Altoona, a private Christian school for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade.

More information about the event, including how to register, can be found here.