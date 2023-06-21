CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual Snow Shoe Carnival kicked off Tuesday and is hosting its parade Wednesday evening.

Doors open for the carnival at 6 p.m. and run through June 24. Wednesday’s parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to the parade, the carnival will have something different to offer each night. On Thursday, June 22, it’s Kids Night, meaning wristbands are half off. On Friday, Michael Yeaney Acoustics will perform. Then to close out the carnival, there will be Crystal Confer Karaoke followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

There will be games, food, rides by Garbrick’s Amesuements and more.

The annual event is hosted by the Snow Shoe Park Corp. For more information about the corporation, visit their website.