DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Treasure Lake in DuBois is ready to kickoff its winter festival and the public is invited to partake in numerous festivities.

There will be a Polar Plunge, a chili cook-off and live entertainment during Treasure Lake’s 2023 Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Polar Plunge will start events at 11 a.m., with people allowing to register a half-hour early at the Treasure Lake Marina Store. In order to participate, folks must pay a $20 donation fee that will go towards the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign.

The Chili Cook-off at the Lakeview Lodge from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and it costs $5 to taste and vote for which chili is the best. The top three winners will receive awards.

Closing out the festival will be a live performance by The Aquatic Bad Guys at the lodge from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and it will also cost $5 to enter.

More information about the 2023 Treasure Lake Winterfest can be found online at the event’s Facebook page.