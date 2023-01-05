PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If your child is in Kindergarten in the Punxsutawney Area School District they can now enter the 20th Annual Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog contest.

The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is pleased to sponsor the 20th Annual Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog Contest. The contest winners will be crowned on Saturday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. in the Lobby of the Weather Discovery Center.

In order to enter you’ll need to send a photo to the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center.

Here is what needs to be included with the photo:

The photo can be no larger than 5″× 7″

You’ll need to include the child’s full name, age, name of the school they attend on the back

Names of the parents, address, and phone number will also need to be on the back

The photo can be dropped off or it can be mailed it to 201 North Findley St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

Current hours for the center are Thurs., Fri., Sat. & Sun. 10 a.m. -3 p.m. Entries must be received no later than Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. to be considered.

The winners are chosen by popular vote, with each vote costing $1. Contestant pictures are on display for voting at Laska’s Pizza from Thursday, Jan. 12 through Thursday, Jan. 26.

You’ll be able to vote on photos on Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri., Sat., & Sun. from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Tuesday 3 p.m. -7p.m.

The boy and girl with the most votes will be notified by phone after 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 26.

Make sure to send a photo that does not need to be returned.

“They get to be in our fireman’s parade in July during the groundhog festival and they also get to participate in the home for the holiday’s parade and then of course having their crowning ceremony,” Lisa Waksmunski the Executive Director of the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center said. “Being able to have their friends and family here it’s so much fun being part of the Groundhog Day festivities and all the excitement that goes on here in Punxsutawney.”

Each winner will receive a $50 Wal-Mart card and a gift bag. The winners will appear in the Punxsutawney Spirit and are invited to the Firemen’s Parade in July and the Home for the Holidays Parade in November.

Voting can be in cash or by credit card. (MC, Visa & Discover is accepted – the minimum amount to vote using a credit card is $5.00.)

Credit card votes can also be called into the Weather Discovery Center at 814-938-1000.

All contestants receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Weather Discovery Center.

Proceeds from this event will be used for educational projects at the Weather Discovery Center.