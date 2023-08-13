CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed after crashing a motorcycle Friday night into Saturday morning.

Andrew R. Luteri, 21, of Somerset County, was pronounced dead after crashing a Suzuki motorcycle along Hostetler Road in Richland Township just after midnight, Saturday, Aug. 12, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.

Luteri was traveling north when he lost control on a sharp curve before leaving the roadway. He then traveled through a yard before hitting a tree, Lees reported.

Luteri was wearing a helmet at the time.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Richland Police, Richland Fire, East Hills EMS, and Dart Medic all responded to the crash.

Lees also said they’re awaiting a toxicology report.