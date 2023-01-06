ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery ended 2022 with more than $200 million claimed from scratch-off games in the month of December.

The Lottery announced that scratch-off winners claimed a total of $213,100,297 in prizes including a top prize worth $500,000.

The top prize was sold at a Giant Eagle in Glenshaw and was split by five players — four from Allegheny County and one from Florida.

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during December included two prizes of $200,000.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.