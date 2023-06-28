BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 22 mile detour will soon be in place for a bridge replacement project in Blair County.

The bridge is located along Royer Mountain Road in Woodbury Township and spans Piney Creek. Work on the project is set to begin Wednesday but the bridge won’t close for the detour until Monday July 10.

Westbound traffic will need to use the detour that follows Locke Mountain Road to U.S. 22 to Route 866. Eastbound traffic will follow the same route in reverse.

Local traffic will have access up to the closure. The detour is expected to last until the end of the month.