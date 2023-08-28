CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 22-year-old died after crashing an ATV into a dumpster on her birthday, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Less confirmed.

The woman, identified as Hannah Adams, of Blairsville, was said to have been driving an ATV on the 1200 block of Deveaux Street in Carrolltown just before 1:30 a.m. Aug. 27.

Adams lost control of a 2015 Polaris Razor and crashed into a dumpster and a parked car. She was rushed to Miners Hospital where she ultimately died at 2:45 a.m., on her birthday, Lees confirmed.

A female passenger on the ATV was flown to UPMC Altoona. State Police report that a second passenger on the ATV was not injured.

Officials say that Adams was not wearing a helmet or using any safety restraints. It was determined that speed played a role in the crash.

State Police out of Ebensburg and that coroner’s officer are continuing the investigation. Lee’s said they are awaiting a toxicology report.