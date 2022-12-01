ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A smash and grab robbery at Walmart in Saint Marys is being investigated after the suspects made off with $25,000 worth of cell phones.

According to state police out of Punxsutawney, a man and woman wearing face masks walked into Walmart on Million Dollar Highway at 6 a.m. Nov. 17 with face masks on. They walked back to the electronics section and used a crowbar they reportedly had with them to smash open a display case.

The duo then grabbed over $25,000 worth of cell phones and left with them in a rug scrubber vacuum box.

Troopers said the two were seen on security cameras leaving the store at 6:51 a.m. and driving off toward Route 255 in a dark colored SUV.

The area was canvassed and surrounding stations were notified, but troopers came up empty handed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.