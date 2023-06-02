JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 25th Annual 1st Summit Bank Polka Fest continues this weekend in Johnstown with food, fun, and of course — Polka!

PolkaFest’s daily admission is $5 Friday and Saturday, and Sunday is free. Anyone 17 and under that is accompanied by an adult is also free.

PolkaFest attracts an estimated 10,000 people from multiple states and regions throughout the weekend.

Here’s the musical lineup:

Friday, June 2nd

5 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Johnstown Button Box

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.: John Stevens Polka Band

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Polka Family Band

8 p.m. – 9 p.m.: John Stevens Polka Band

9 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Polka Family Band

Saturday, June 3rd

1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Rosie and the Jammers

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: The Garrett Tatano Band

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: The KOSMIX Band

5 p.m. – 6 p.m.: The Garrett Tatano Band

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.: The KOSMIX Band

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Don Wojtila Band with Special Guests The Wojtila Brothers Joe, Michael, and Dan

8 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Polka Family Band

9 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Don Wojtila Band with Special Guests The Wojtila Brothers Joe, Michael, and Dan

10 p.m. – 11 p.m.: Polka Family Band

Sunday, June 4th

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: Polka Mass by Father Crookston w/ Don Wojtila Band

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Don Wojtila Band with Special Guests The Wojtila Brothers Joe, Michael, and Dan

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.: The Boys

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Don Wojtila Band with Special Guests The Wojtila Brothers Joe, Michael, and Dan

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: The Boys

PolkaFest was created in 1998 by “Polish Bill” Marano and his late wife Debbie, who pursued their dream of creating a world-class Polka festival in Johnstown. The Maranos’ believed that Johnstown’s ethnic heritage would make it the perfect setting for the festival.