CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Quehanna Industrial Development Corp. (QIDC) has kicked off their 26th annual 100 mile yard sale.

From July 21-22, the yard sale will run from Shawville to Medix Run and from Weedville to Sinnemahoning.

QIDC asks all participants to:

Make sure your gas tank is filled when you start the drive

Only buy from those who have paid the $10.00 fee to participate

Do not block roads, if you want to look from your car please make sure you pull off to the side of the road

Download maps if possible because cell-service can be unreliable

Some items participants can expect to see include hunting items, household items, furniture, kids’ toys, yard work items, home goods, and collectibles. More information on vendors can be found by clicking here.

QIDC invites people from all over to join in on the yard sale. For information on directions as well as lodging visit QIDC’s website.