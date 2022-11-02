SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A company in Stoystown announced Monday that they are actively working to clean up heating oil that was spilled into the surrounding environment.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, approximately 2,000 gallons of No. 2 heating oil was spilled from one of the buildings at Highland Tank & Manufacturing Company in Quemahoning Township as a result of incorrectly installed piping for the heating system.

Within two hours of discovery, remediation resources arrived at the scene to help clean up the oil. The company said it is believed the largest impact of the spill is to the soil on the Highland Tank property. However, an unknown amount of material did migrate through the soil to the Oven Run Creek behind the property.

In the weeks to come, the company will continue to utilize contractors in its clean-up and remediation efforts on its property and any other impacted areas. The company also announced it will continue to work closely with federal, state and local agencies through every step of the process.

“The goal of all parties is to focus efforts in a manner that will lessen the impact the spill may have on the environment and the surrounding community,” the company wrote in its release.

A phone line was created to address questions or concerns from the community regarding the oil spill. Community members can call 814-893-8500 to speak with Highland Tank’s Environmental, Health and Safety Manager Kevin Wozniak.