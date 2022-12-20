SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for clues on the people responsible for stealing copper and causing thousands in damages from a crane.

Sometime between Sept. 15 at midnight and Oct. 28 at 1 a.m., an unknown person(s) stole copper wire that was stripped from equipment/machinery at the 300 block of Fogletown Road in Brothersvalley Township, troopers wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Approximately $4,000 in damage was done to the crane and $2,000 worth of metal was taken. Police said the copper wire was cut in a large diameter.

The investigation into the theft remains ongoing. Anyone with information can reach out to state police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.