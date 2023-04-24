CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An almost $2,000,000 Centre County roadwork project that has been in the works for years is finally finished.

The Pike Street Traffic Calming and Streetscape Project in College Township celebrated the end of construction with a dedication ceremony on Friday, April 21.

The project focused on Pike Street in the Village of Lemont, with improvements running from Elmwood Street to Dale Street.

Assistant Township Manager Mike Bloom said the project was funded in part by a $1,149,041 PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant that was allotted in 2018.

The project was initiated to improve safety for residents by slowing traffic movements through the Village of Lemont.

“In terms of traffic calming,” Bloom said. “Some of our post-construction studies show that at this point, some of our traffic has slowed through the village of Lemont to the tune of about 7 miles per hour. It’s a pretty significant decrease in traffic speeds.”

Construction included the creation of new parking spots, the narrowing of roadways and new signage for pedestrian crossing areas.