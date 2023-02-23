CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at a pharmacy in Cambria County for the Wednesday, Feb. 22 drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery confirmed.

The ticket sold matched all five white balls but not the red Powerball. The winner had Power Play activated to make their payout $2 million instead of the usual $1 million.

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

Winning Numbers: 11 19 39 44 65

Powerball: 07

Power Play: 02

Forest Hills Pharmacy, 552 Locust St., Saint Michael, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481.

Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

The Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $119 million, or $61 million cash, for the next drawing Saturday, February 25.