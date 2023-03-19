STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 3/20 Coalition held a protest Sunday afternoon in front of the State College Municipal Building to mourn the loss of Osaze Osagie and demand justice, nearly four years after his death.

The 29-year-old Osagie was shot and killed by police during a mental health check that escalated in 2019. Osagie died on March 20, which is what the 3/20 Coalition named itself after.

“There are people who are going to school here now who have no association with what happened just four years ago,” co-founder of the coalition Melanie Morrison said. “Who have no idea so it’s very important that we keep saying his name so that people do know.”

Morrison said that Osagie’s death is another instance of racial injustice being committed by the police.

“There was an instant push to not associate race with what happened,” Morrison said. “To not look at what’s going on in the national and associate it with what happened here. But it’s all tied together.”

Scotia Fogelsanger and her daughter Senica waved their signs at passing cars on Allen Street. Both said they still are shocked that something like this happened in their community.

“We don’t want a tragedy like this to be forgotten,” Scotia said. “There’s lots of other people in our community that feel slighted by the police, and we just want to call attention to it and make sure that everybody getting a fair shake.”

“There still is no justice, so we’re still here today on the day before the actual four-year anniversary to call for justice,” Morrison said. “Tomorrow can be the day that we hold a memorial and we reflect as a community.”

On Monday, the group will be holding a candlelight vigil downtown at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza at 7 p.m.