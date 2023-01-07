STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Central Pa United (CPAU) and the 3-20 Coalition are inviting community members to join as they honor Martin Luther King Jr.

In honor of MLK day, on January 16 starting at 2 p.m. community members are invited to take part in an interactive display called “MLK, 3-20 and State College” at the Schlow Library Community Room. The event will highlight the nearly four-year history of the Coalition and the way the leadership has taken inspiration from Dr. King.

At 3 p.m., community members can then participate in the memorial for black lives at the MLK Plaza by reflecting, singing, and chanting.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information about the 3-20 Coalition, check out their Facebook.