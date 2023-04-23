CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The 3-20 Coalition along with the Centre LGBTQA Support Network has organized a protest against a boot camp happening in the area.

The boot camp, which was labeled a “School Board Boot Camp” hosted by Chuck Mason, was postponed after the coalition announced plans to protest earlier this week. Mason said on Facebook the event was postponed until they found a “secure location to protect the identity and safety of those attending.”

According to event details, the boot camp says it would be “equipping school board members, candidates and citizens to create informed policies that oppose CRT, LGBTQ and DEI to protect kids.”

While the boot camp has been postponed, the coalition said it is still going to protest on Sunday, April 23, starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Allen Street Gates. The coalition said it plans to protest as a way to “stand up to those who try to attack equity, support and networks of safety in our public school systems.”

Mason is the author of “How Do I Talk to My Kids About Social Justice?”. More information can be found on his website.

More information on the 3-20 Coalition can be found on its website.

WTAJ has a reporter attending the protest. This story will be updated as information becomes available.