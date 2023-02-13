HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Crews in Huntingdon County responded to a brush fire in Huntingdon County.

Three acres of land were destroyed by the fire on Monday, Feb. 13. According to responding crews the homeowner was burning garbage, but it ended up getting away from them and spreading.

The fire did spread to some other building on the property, but no one was injured. Pieced of farming equipment were also burned during the incident.

“Certainly an odd case to have a brush fire in February, but the dry temperatures, warm temperatures cause a lot of problems with that,” Matt Grace, Deputy Chief said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Grace also noted that manpower was an issue at first, but once other crews responded they were able to get the fire under control.