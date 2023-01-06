CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing 13 antique guns from a home in Lorain Borough in 2021.

On Aug. 31, 2021, Stonycreek Township police were called to the 1500 block of Penrod Street for a completed burglary. The owner of the guns, Eric Murphy, explained that someone had slipped into his mother’s home undetected overnight and stole over a dozen of his guns, police noted in the criminal complaint. The weapons that were ransacked included eight Winchester rifles, one Browning rifle, a Remington rifle and two pistols.

At the time, he suspected they might have been stolen by 63-year-old James Weaver, of Johnstown, based on information he managed to gather from neighbors. Murphy told police Weaver was also staying at a home close by.

Murphy reached out to WTAJ in the summer of 2022 saying he was offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information on the whereabouts of his stolen guns as no arrests were made yet. He also said the total value of the guns stolen was around $10,000, and one of them had been in his family for decades.

In December 2022, police started uncovering some answers. They charged three Johnstown men within the past two weeks in connection to the burglary: Weaver, 49-year-old Kevin McClain and 36-year-old Joshua Adolph.

On Dec. 24, police received a tip that stolen guns had been sold by Adolph in September 2021. According to the affidavit, Adolph sold rifles to three of his coworkers, all of whom police spoke with and verified Adolph had sold them the guns from his vehicle at work. Though, the coworkers were unaware they were stolen.

On Dec. 30, police arrested Adolph. He alleged that he received the rifles from Weaver, his uncle. Weaver asked him to sell the guns and offered a $100 cut for each gun he sold, police noted from Adolph’s interview. However, Adolph claimed he didn’t know they were stolen until after they were sold for a total of $2,500.

Adolph went on to tell investigators that he and his mother confronted Weaver, and Weaver admitted to burglarizing the house and taking the guns. He also introduced police to a third suspect, McClain, who was close friends with Weaver.

Adolph’s mother spoke with police, as well, and claimed that Weaver admitted he and McClain broke into the home and took the guns.

Police noted Murphy already made them aware that McClain had knowledge of the home as well as the location of the stolen guns because McClain had done work both inside and outside the home. McClain was also a friend of Murphy.

On Jan. 4, police arrested Weaver. He reported to police that he, McClain and Adolph all played a role in the crime, according to the criminal complaint.

Weaver stated that he and McClain were drinking/doing drugs the night of the burglary. At some point, McClain brought up that he knew where they could get some guns. The duo hopped into McClain’s truck and went to the home.

McClain went into the house through a side door and came back with the guns as Weaver sat in the truck, according to Weaver. A few days later, some of the guns were taken to Adolph to sell.

Based on the information investigators gathered, McClain was arrested on Jan. 5.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Adolph was charged with four felony counts of receiving stolen property. He was jailed with bail set at $50,000 on Dec. 30. However, he has since been released after posting bail a few days later. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 18.

Weaver was charged with a total of five felony counts, including overnight burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm prohibited. He was jailed Jan. 4 with bail at 10 percent of $150,000, and he remains behind bars as of this writing. A preliminary is scheduled for Jan. 12.

McClain was also charged with a total of five felony counts, including theft, criminal trespass, overnight burglary, receiving stolen property and conspiring to commit overnight burglary. He was jailed Jan. 5 with bail at 10 percent of $200,000, and he also remains behind bars as of this writing. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.