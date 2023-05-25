CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are facing felony drug charges after police said fentanyl and drug-related items were found during a traffic stop in Clearfield County.

Clint Addleman, 46, of Morrisdale, Bradley Maines, 46, of Woodland, and Kaitlyn Evans, 31, of Morrisdale, were arrested on Wednesday, May 24 by Clearfield Regional police after they were seen leaving a Sheetz store along Route 879 in a truck shortly before 1 a.m.

Before the traffic stop, police noted in court documents Addleman and Maines were known drug dealers and confirmed that Maines had two active warrants against him. When the truck was stopped on the Interstate 80 eastbound on-ramp, police spoke to Maines about his warrants.

Clint Addleman, 46, of Morrisdale. Images provided by the Clearfield County Prison. Bradley Maines, 46, of Woodland. Images provided by the Clearfield County Prison. Kaitlyn Evans, 31, of Morrisdale. Images provided by the Clearfield County Prison.

Officers then spoke to Evans who was in the backseat. Evans told police her name was Heaven Evans but a search of the name revealed a driver’s license photo that did not match Evans’s appearance, according to police.

After police confronted Evans about the fake name, she provided her real name and said she had warrants against her. According to court documents, Evans had multiple warrants for failing to appear in court.

When police asked Evans to get out of the truck, Evans was allegedly taking a long time to exit and seen moving around appearing to hide items in the backseat. After she got out of the truck, police found a backpack belonging to Evans.

According to the complaint, police searched the backpack and found a plastic container with white residue Evans said was from fentanyl and $104 in cash. A makeup bag inside the backpack also contained drug-related items police noted to be used in packaging and distributing drugs as well as vials filled with Xanax pills and suspected fentanyl.

Police said Evans initially told officers she had $30 inside her bra which was later found to be $226 by jail staff.

Addleman and Maines were then told to get out of the truck and agreed to have the vehicle searched. According to the complaint, police found a cell phone belonging to Addleman, two cell phones belonging to Maines and a white wallet under the driver’s seat belonging to Evans.

Officers then searched a Sheetz bag that was found on the center armrest of the vehicle. According to the complaint, a container filled with multiple large blocks of fentanyl was found inside the bag.

All three were arrested and taken to the Clearfield Regional Police Department. According to police, the trio denied they knew the drugs were in the truck during questioning. However, Maines later claimed the fentanyl allegedly belonged to Evans.

When police searched Addleman’s phone, they found numerous text messages involving Addleman selling drugs to people he was messaging, according to the complaint. When questioned about the messages, Addleman told officers that people ask him for “product” but he blows them off.

Police noted in court documents Addleman was also questioned about a photo on his phone that appeared to show a safe filled with a large amount of money. Addleman claimed the money was from a house he sold but could not say when he sold it, according to police.

Addleman, Maines and Evans were arraigned on Wednesday, May 24 and taken to the Clearfield County Prison where they’re being held on $250,000 bail each. All three are charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31.