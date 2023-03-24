ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were arrested in Altoona Friday morning after multiple drugs and guns were found during a search of two residences in the city.

Darius Harris, 38, Dione Boynton, 42, and Monte Washington, 54, were taken into custody after special teams with several state and local law enforcement agencies executed two search warrants at the same time.

According to the Altoona Police Department, agents and officers entered each residence at 6 a.m. A State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) entered a home at the 1700 Block of 14th Street and the Altoona Police Department Tactical Response Team entered a second floor residence at 1300 Block of 17th Avenue.

Darius Harris, 38. Image provided by the Altoona Police Department. Dione Boynton, 42. Image provided by the Altoona Police Department. Monte Washington, 54. Image provided by the Altoona Police Department. Items seized by Altoona Police and State Police on March, 24, 2023. Image provided by the Altoona Police Department.

During a search of both residences, 7 ounces of crystal meth were found along with 1.3 ounces of heroin, 1.5 ounces of fentanyl, 6.7 ounces of marijuana and $2,097 in cash, according to police. The seized drugs had a combined value of $39,200. Two handguns were also found during the searches along with a semi-automatic 12 gauge shotgun.

Harris, Boynton and Washington are charged with possession with intent to deliver and additional drug related charges. Harris and Washington are also charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and Washington has and active warrant through state parole, according to the Altoona Police Department.

All three were taken to the Blair County Prison where they’re being held on $100,000 bail each. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 5.

The search warrants were brought about from an investigation by the Altoona Police Department Narcotics Division. Agents with the Office of the Attorney General assisted in the searches along with the Blair County Drug Task Force and Blair County District Attorney’s Office.