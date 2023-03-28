CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said a traffic stop over an expired registration led to the discovery of drugs, including crystal meth, with the help of a K-9.

On March 27 around 12:28 p.m., troopers were on a routine patrol in Northern Cambria near Nixon and Madera Avenues when they noticed a car in front of them had an expired registration, according to charges filed. The car, driven by 37-year-old Adam M. Grove, of Ebensburg, pulled over at Dollar General.

As police walked up to the Grove’s window, they noted his eyes were smaller than they should be, he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and the smell of marijuana was coming from inside the car. Grove allegedly later admitted to police that he was under the influence of fentanyl.

Also in the car were 33-year-old Mitchell Snyder, of Hastings, in the front seat and 41-year-old Frank Yannitelli, of Ebensburg, in the backseat. Troopers discovered that Yannitelli had bench warrants out of Clearfield County.

Grove consented for his vehicle to be searched, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A K-9 from Northern Cambria Borough was called and found suspected crystal meth, marijuana, several pink and blue pills, and an unknown white powder substance. The K-9 also found paraphernalia such as cutting, packaging, storing, injecting and snorting equipment, troopers noted. Additionally, approximately 13 stamp bags were found. All of these were located in a gray bag that was near Snyder’s feet.

The trio all face felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Grove faces additional charges for driving under the influence with an expired registration.

All men are lodged in Cambria County Prison after each failed to post 10 percent of their $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place April 4.