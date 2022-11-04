ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are facing charges after police say multiple drugs and guns were found inside an apartment.

Police were sent to the apartment along 11th Street Thursday at 1:40 a.m. where they were serving an arrest warrant for Richard Wertz, 44. Officers say Brittiny Powley, 35, answered the door and let them inside.

After walking upstairs, Powley told police Wertz was in a room down the hallway. Wertz was found in the room and placed under arrest. When officers were handcuffing Wetz, he attempted to discard a small container on the floor that had several wax packets of suspected heroin that was labeled “Moon Rock,” according to court documents.

Officers also found drug paraphernalia throughout the apartment including $2,500 in cash and medical marijuana containers inside a bedroom belonging to James Sykes-Griffin, 48. Police said Sykes-Griffin didn’t have a medical marijuana card.

Images provided by the Altoona Police Department.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence at 5 a.m. where officers found and took several more items. 700 wax bags of suspected heroin, a bag containing 1.5 grams of white powder suspected heroin, a gram of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, 10 broken white pills of suspected Xanax and other drug-related items were seized, according to Altoona police.

All seized items during the execution of the search warrant by the Altoona Police Department.

A loaded semi-automatic 9mm pistol that was later discovered to be stolen out of Altoona was also found along with a .22 caliber rifle. Both guns were allegedly possessed by Sykes-Griffin.

All three were arrested and later arraigned Thursday afternoon. The trio was placed in Blair County Prison unable to post bail.

Powley is being held on $35,000 cash bail and faces one count of felony drug possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and other related charges. Wertz is being held on $40,000 cash bail and also faces one count of felony drug possession and another felony count of forgery due to having counterfeit money.

Sykes-Griffin is being held on $125,000 cash bail and faces several felony charges including drug possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy, prohibited possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property for the pistol.

A preliminary hearing for all three is scheduled for Nov. 9.